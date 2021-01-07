Nurse Cindy Morga is first staff member to get Covid jab at Naas Hospital

Staff nurse Cindy Morga was the first person in Naas General Hospital to be vaccinated today with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine against COVID-19.

She was vaccinated by her colleague Maeve Fitzgerald, Clinical Nurse Manager Health and Wellbeing.

Staff vaccinations started today at the hospital with plans to deliver the first dose of the vaccine to all staff. A peer vaccination team of up to seven nurses will vaccinate staff from Monday to Saturday ensuring that all personnel are protected in a planned and timely way.

Alice Kinsella, General Manager, Naas General Hospital said, “COVID-19 has been extremely challenging for our staff and continued service delivery. The beginning of our vaccination programme is very encouraging and marks the beginning of the end, however we cannot let our guard down as we all need to ensure we are practicing the public health guidelines, washing our hands, practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

"The increasing number of cases in the community is very concerning. It is a relief for all staff who are being offered the Pfizer BioNTech Covid19 vaccine. We would hope to be in a position to vaccinate all staff in the coming weeks, dependent on the vaccine availability. We would ask our staff and community to work with us to flatten the current surge in covid cases. It is really within our hands. Please stay at home and protect yourself and others.”

Anne Murphy, Director of Nursing, Naas General Hospital commented: “I would like to acknowledge the work of everyone involved in the setup of this vaccination programme, in particular the peer vaccinators who are going above and beyond to get this up and running. COVID-19 has been unrelenting for us in the Hospital and many colleagues and patients have been impacted. We find hope today that we will also see the light at the end of the tunnel. To safely get there, we need our community to continue the support they have shown us throughout the past year. Please stay home and stay safe.”

Trevor O’Callaghan, CEO Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said today: “The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group is very pleased to see the continued roll out of this vaccine in our Hospitals following the first vaccine in St James Hospital. We have been extensively planning with Hospitals and their vaccination teams to coordinate the supply of the available vaccine and ensure all frontline staff within the Hospital Group can be vaccinated in a timely way. Earlier this week, the vaccination programme was successfully launched in Tallaght University Hospital, the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital and Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. Today the vaccine programme also launched in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and St Luke's Radiation Oncology Network. The Group is also working with Community Health Organisation partners to include prioritised community health frontline workers as part of the vaccination roll out.”

Eileen Whelan, Chief Director of Nursing at Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said, “Vaccinations work, and vaccination is key to ensuring patient and staff safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our vaccination teams have a wealth of experience across all our Hospitals to commence the roll out of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. We would like to acknowledge all the work that has been undertaken so far and we will continue to build on our capacity to fully complete this programme ensuring our staff are fully protected”.

Worldwide, vaccines save at least 2-3 million lives each year – and protect many more from crippling and lifelong illnesses. Only COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised by the European Medicines Agency, having met stringent safety and effectiveness standards, will be used in Ireland. All COVID-19 vaccines will be carefully monitored over time and updated safety data and information will be published and shared by the HSE, on our website and in our printed information materials.

Everyone can find factual, up-to-date information, based on scientific evidence on:

www.hse.ie/covid19vaccine

www.gov.ie/covid19vaccine

www.hpra.ie

www.who.int