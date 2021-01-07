Another Weather Warning for Kildare until 11am on Friday

For the second day in a row, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Low Temperature and Ice Warning for Kildare and all counties.

Temperatures of -4 Celsius are expected tonight, as the cold snap continues.

The warning comes into effect from 5pm this evening until 11am tomorrow morning.

The forecaster has warned of ice forming on untreated surfaces, leading to treacherous conditions.

Temperatures plunged as low as -4.5C in some areas last night.

Such temperatures were seen in Mullingar (-4.5C), Oak Park in Carlow (-4.3C), and Casement Aerodrome in Dublin (-4C).