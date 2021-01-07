Covid-19 features heavily in Kildare projects at Young Scientist Exhibition

Many of the 14 projects from Kildare schools selected for the 57th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition have Covid-19 as their theme.

Pupils from Coláiste Naomh Mhuire in Naas looked at "the effects of face coverings in a school environment" for their project while students from Leixlip Community School carried out a statistical investigation into the environmental impact of Covid-19.

On the same topic, representatives from Scoil Mhuire Community School in Clane looked at "Sensor Data in a Time of Coronavirus: using environmental factors to generate a warning system for indoor spaces when safe capacity is exceeded."

On a technology theme, students from Naas Community College examined if an economically efficient upper limb prosthetic be made and match the market?"

Cross And Passion College focused on the unusual topic of "The Ultimate Guide To What Food I Can Give My Pet From My Kitchen."

The Young Scientist event sees 1,000 students from over 200 schools across the island of Ireland take part virtually.

During the three-day exhibition, guests will hear from some special guests, watch live entertainment acts and teachers will have access to a myriad of workshops at the new dedicated Teachers’ Area.

See details on all the 14 projects from Kildare schools below: