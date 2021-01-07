KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Sunshine and scattered showers

Snow showers are due to clear today to make way for sunshine and well-scattered wintry showers, according to Met Eireann.

Maximum afternoon temperatures are expected to range from 0 to 3 degrees.

The national weather forecaster says it will be another very cold night tonight with widespread frost and ice.

"Many areas will be dry and clear but there will be the odd wintry shower. Minimum of -4 to -1 degrees in moderate northerly breezes," it says.

"Widespread frost and ice to start on Friday with temperatures struggling to reach afternoon highs of just 0 to 3 degrees. There'll be some sunny spells but some a few wintry showers are possible, especially near Irish Sea coasts. A severe frost setting in quickly after dark on Friday evening."