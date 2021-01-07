Cash taken in burglary in Clane
Cash was stolen during a burglary in Clane on Tuesday evening, gardaí have confirmed.
No arrests have been made yet and officers have appealed for information on the incident.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at approximately 9pm on Tuesday, 5th January, 2021, at a residence in Clane, County Kildare.
"It's reported a sum of cash was taken.
"No injuries to persons or damage to property was reported.
"No arrests have been made to date.
"Investigations are ongoing."
