PHOTOS: Kildare under light blanket of snow as "cold snap" Weather Warning continues

Gardaí in Naas are advising care on all routes following the overnight snowfall which has resulted in slippery conditions.

The N7 near Naas

The M7 near Kildare town

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings for the entire country.

A Low Temperature/Ice Warning, in place until 10am this morning and a Snow/Ice Warning, in place until 11am this morning.

The M7 near Newbridge

It’s a very cold start to the day and widespread icy conditions have been reported this morning.

AA Roadwatch advised that it can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle in snow or ice, so reduce your speed, keep manoeuvres gentle and leave plenty of space between you and other road users.

Stick to main routes where possible as they are more likely to have been gritted.

Meanwhile the Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap are both impassable due to icy road conditions. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.