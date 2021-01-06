Kildare Gardaí have a request for people driving to Covid-19 test centre

Kildare Gardaí are making a request of people driving to get a Covid-19 test at Punchestown Event Centre, in efforts to keep everyone safe.

"Remember if you are travelling to have a Covid-19 test, and stopped at a Garda checkpoint please keep your windows closed and display your test appointment through the window.

"It is vital that you wear a face covering also if you have symptoms of Covid-19. Let’s keep everyone safe," Gardaí said.

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out at Punchestown has jumped by one-third since the period after Christmas.

And there were more 4,000 tests carried over a seven day period.

This compares to around 1,500 tests per week just two months ago.

HSE Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow released the most recent figures of tests carried out at its Community Testing Centre based in Punchestown.

There 713 tests carried out on Monday last - compared to just 535 a week previously on December 29.

New Years Eve and New Year's Day also saw high figures at 530 and 644 respectively.