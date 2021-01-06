LATEST: Big rise in number of Kildare people going for Covid-19 tests at Punchestown

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out at Punchestown has jumped by one-third since the period after Christmas.

And there were more 4,000 tests carried over a seven day period.

This compares to around 1,500 tests per week just two months ago.

HSE Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow released the most recent figures of tests carried out at its Community Testing Centre based in Punchestown.

There 713 tests carried out on Monday last - compared to just 535 a week previously on December 29.

New Years Eve and New Year's Day also saw high figures at 530 and 644 respectively.

As of midnight, Monday 4th January, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 323 new Covid-19 cases in Kildare - behind 1,931 in Dublin and 767 in Cork.

There were 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

There has been a total of 2,282 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 113,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases yesterday:

2,550 are men / 2,769 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old



As of 2pm yesterday, 840 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations took place in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

“We have seen some early progress in that the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days – but we need to continue this effort to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead.

“If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring COVID-19 back under control - which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives.”