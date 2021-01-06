Kildare Death Notices for Wednesday, January 6

The death has occurred of Maria (Mary) Smyth (née Olwill) Brookfield Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Ballinagh, Cavan



Smyth (nee Olwill), Maria (Mary), Brookfield Avenue, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan, January 4th 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving son Tomás, daughters Catherine and Eileen, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Oisín, Maria, Ryan and Ella, brothers Michael, Gerry, Norby and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Maria. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Maria's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by going to

www.maynoothparish.org

Maria's funeral cortége will be leaving her residence at approx 10.15am on Friday morning and those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Pádraig O'Meara

Knockalton, Nenagh, Tipperary / Kildare / Laois

The death has occurred of Pádraig O'Meara, Knockalton, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary (January 5th 2021) peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, in his 76th year. Predeceased by his parents Pádraig and Kathleen (Tyone, Nenagh) and beloved sister Máire. Dearly loved brother of Philomena, Treasa (Brennan), Martin and Ciarán. Lovingly remembered by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19, a family funeral will take place, arriving at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Thursday, 7th of January, for Requiem Mass at 1 o'c. followed by Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who would like to have attended the Mass but cannot may view it on the church livestream at www.nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2fm.

The family thank you for your understanding and support at this sad time, messages of condolence can be left for the family on the link below.



The death has occurred of Neil DUGGAN

Sallins, Kildare / Stillorgan, Dublin

DUGGAN, Neil (Sallins, Co. Kildare and formerly Stillorgan, Co. Dublin) January 3rd, 2021. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved (soon to have been) husband of Sandy Kennedy and devoted father of Daniel and sons Sam and Eli. He will be sorely missed by his ‘wife’, sons, Carolyn Fisher, Suzanne McAuley, sister Mary and the Burke family; brother Brian and the Duggan family; his aunt Mercie O’Dowd, the Kennedy and O’Connor families, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to current circumstances a family funeral will take place privately. Family flowers only please.

Remembering his mother Sheila on this her eighth Anniversary.



The death has occurred of Melanie Dreelan

Staplestown, Donadea, Kildare

Dreelan, Melanie, Staplestown and late of Kilmurray, Donadea, Co. Kildare, January 5th 2021, peacefully at St. James's Hospital, after a short illness, deeply regretted by her loving father John Burke, partner John, sister Samantha, nieces, especially Nikki, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Melanie. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Melanie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 1pm by going to

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to www.animalfoundation.ie

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.



The death has occurred of Norah Freeman

Coill Dubh, Kildare

Freeman, Norah, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, January 4th 2021, (peacefully). Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Norah. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Norah's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 10am by going to

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh



The death has occurred of John O'Connor

Barrettstown Lawns, Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare

O’Connor, John, Barrettstown Lawns, Roseberry, Newbridge, 4th January 2021, (peacefully) at his home with his loving family by his side. Sadly, missed by his loving wife Frances, son John, daughter Bridget, grandchildren Amy, Conor & Lily, son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Leslie, extended family, relatives & friends.

May John Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from his residence by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Friday to arrive at the Dominican College Church, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. John’s funeral will be live-streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message on RIP.ie.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



