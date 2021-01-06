Post mortem due after man dies in single vehicle collision
Reporter:
Senan Hogan
6 Jan 2021
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single car collision in Moyvane, Co Kerry earlier today.
At approximately 12:40am Gardaí and Emergency services were alerted to a single car collision on Main Street, Moyvane. The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. He was the sole occupant of the car.
His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The local Coroner has been notified. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.
A Garda forensic collision investigator will examination the scene this morning. Local traffic diversions are currently in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on +353 68 50827, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
You can contact us using the details below: Leinster Leader, Unit W5D, Toughers Business Park, Naas, Co Kildare Email: advertising@leinsterleader.ie Telephone: 045 897 302
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Leinster Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Kildare area. For the best up to date information relating to Kildare and the surrounding areas visit us at Leinster Leaderregularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on