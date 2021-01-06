Kildare man runs 100km in Newbridge for KARE fundraiser

Local man Conor Walsh ran 100km recently to raise money for KARE, raising over €10,414 through a GoFundMe page.

Conor ran around the new loop road around Newbridge multiple times as a challenge to himself, covering 100 km in total. Conor’s mother-in-law Teresa Donohoe is currently serving as honorary treasurer of KARE and is a lifelong supporter of the organisation, which is based in Newbridge Industrial Estate and provides support to people who have an intellectual disability and their families.

Thank you

CEO Deirdre Murphy said: “KARE would like to thank Conor most sincerely for his efforts. Fundraising in general across the charities sector has been adversely affected this year and the organisation is extremely grateful to Conor for doing this on our behalf. Running 100km is a remarkable achievement, and to utilise the challenge to raise money even more so”.