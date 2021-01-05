Locals angry at empty bottles left behind at bring sites

Tidy Towns' group members as well as members of the community have expressed their disappointment at people leaving behind boxes of empty bottles if bottle banks are full.

There has been a lot of pressure on capacity at bring sites in recent days as households recycle bottles and cans that mounted up over the festive season.

At the bring site in Kill, several cardboard boxes of empty bottles were discarded on the ground as bottle banks were full.

One local said: "Really disappointing to see. Maybe there should be an extra collection at Christmas time but surely it shouldn't be left like this. It's a shame since Kill Tidy Towns do a great job all year round to have our little village looking lovely."

In the Leixlip area, there was a related problem of cardboard box litter left at the local bring site.

A local woman called for the issue to be treated as illegal dumping and the offenders should be prosecuted.