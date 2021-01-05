Car tax was out of date for nearly two years in Naas area

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint when they stopped this car.

Using the Mobility App which allows officers to check vehicle records, it was found that the car had been untaxed for 614 days, or almost two years.

The vehicle was immediately seized under the Road Traffic Act.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was also issued to the driver.

Meanwhile, Gardai said they will be carrying out intensive mobile high visibility checkpoints within local areas to engage, explain and encourage people to support the current Level 5 public health guidelines.



Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "An Garda Síochána’s focus remains on helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by seeking public compliance with public health regulations.

"Throughout 2020 we have seen high levels of compliance by the public. This must continue in 2021 until this public health crisis is over.

"Under Level 5, we are asking people to not make journeys unless they are essential. To minimise their contacts. To maintain social distancing. To wash their hands. By taking these steps, we can help protect our loves ones, our neighbours, and our communities.

"I would like to remind people, particularly at this time of the year, that their local Gardaí are here for them.



"Whether that this collecting their prescription, or some fuel, or even a socially distanced chat. Please do not hesitate to contact your local Garda station. We are here to help.”