PHOTOS: Fire breaks out in underground car park
A scanner shows the temperature of one car on fire at 447 degrees Celsius / Images: Dublin Fire Brigade
A fire broke out in an underground car park in the Tallaght area last night.
Three fire engines dealt with the incident, according to Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB).
A prompt evacuation led to no injuries being reported.
DFB said that the temperature of one vehicle was recorded approaching 500°C.
Visibility was severely impacted in the area due to smoke.
