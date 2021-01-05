PHOTOS: Fire breaks out in underground car park

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A scanner shows the temperature of one car on fire at 447 degrees Celsius / Images: Dublin Fire Brigade

A fire broke out in an underground car park in the Tallaght area last night. 

Three fire engines dealt with the incident, according to Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB).

A prompt evacuation led to no injuries being reported.

DFB said that the temperature of one vehicle was recorded approaching 500°C.

Visibility was severely impacted in the area due to smoke.