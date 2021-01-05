Plan to build three apartments at Kildare pub site

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council to convert part of a pub in Castledermot into three apartments.

Being proposed for The Dales in the village is a one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units.

The dwellings are planned for part of the existing ground floor pub and a proposed single-storey extension to the rear of the building.

A previous planning application for the site submitted in May had proposed the construction of four apartments.

The estimated total construction value of that project at the time was just over €750,000, according to Construction Information Services.

In November, plans were lodged for the Barrack Road area of the village by by Masonbrook Holdings Limited for a residential development of 48 properties on a site area of 1.53 hectares.