Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, January 5

The death has occurred of Irina Vali (née Popova)

Beechmount, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Estonia. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jaanus, sons Gregory and Daniel, extended family and friends.

May Irina Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Conleth's parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1

Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 1pm. Irina's cremation service will be available to view from 1pm at the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/153499



The death has occurred of John O'Connor

Barrettstown Lawns, Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare

O’ Connor, John, Barrettstown Lawns, Roseberrry, Newbridge, 4th January 2021, (peacefully) at his home with his loving family by his side. Sadly, missed by his loving wife Frances, son John, daughter Bridget, grandchildren Amy, Conor & Lily, son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Leslie, extended family, relatives & friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Theresa JONES (née Farrell)

Rahan, Edenderry, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Joe and son Garry. Deeply regretted by her loving sons David and Kenneth, daughter Deborah, sisters; Bernadette Smullen, Carmel Henry (London), Bridget Stuart (London), brother Paddy (Abbeyfeale), grandchildren; Scott, Abbey, Garry and Isabelle, daughter-in-law Samantha, son-in-law Neil, sister-in-law Margaret Farrell, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Theresa Rest in Peace

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral in St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe on Wednesday at 11.00am, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery. You can line the route from the Church to the Cemetery in Broadford via Williamstown to pay your respect with social distancing and adhering to Government guidelines.

Condolences can be left using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Byrne

Mylerstown, Robertstown, Kildare

Byrne, Philomena (Phil), Mylerstown, Roberstown, Co. Kildare, January 2nd 2021, (peacefully). Deeply regretted by her brother Christy, sister in law Breda, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Philomena. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Philomena's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by going to Allen Parish Facebook Page.

Philomena's funeral cortége will be passing by her residence in Mylerstown, Robertstown after the funeral Mass enroute to Allen Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors, take no responsibility for any live webcam issues or interruptions.

he death has occurred of John (Sean) Gavin

Dalcassian Downs, Glasnevin, Dublin / Rathangan, Kildare



Gavin (Dalcassian Downs, Glasnevin, Dublin, formerly Rathangan, Co. Kildare) 3rd January 2021. Suddenly, at his residence. John (Sean) will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Marguerite, loving family Alison and Jack, their partners Anthony and Jessie, grandson Kai, sisters, Mary, Margaret, brother Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Stephen Browne

Bolabeg, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Stephen Browne, Bolabeg, Ballymore Eustace, Naas, Co. Kildare, 2nd of January 2021. Predeceased by his Mother Joan and Father Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Stephen will be very sadly missed be his brothers David, Paul and James, his sisters Angela and Deirdre, and his son Tyson and partner Natthachaya, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass this Wednesday, the 6th of January, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. Due to covid restrictions only Ten people will be allowed into the church for the funeral, but it will be live streamed.