Appeal over teenager missing since New Year's Day

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 17-year-old Heran Eferem, who is missing from Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

Heran was last seen when she left her home on the afternoon of Friday last.

She is described as 5ft 3” in height with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans and a black Adidas top, white runners and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information on Heran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station 0404-67107, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.