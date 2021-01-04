Kildare bookie appeals planning refusal to expand into shop next door

A bookmaker in Kildare town has appealed a decision by Kildare Co Council to refuse planning permission for the outlet to expand into a vacant premises next door.

A planning application was lodged in June by bookmakers Boyle Sports for the change of use of the ground floor of the

Southwell’s shop on Market Square from a retail unit to use as a bookmakers office.

After considering the application, planners decided in August not to grant permission.

Boyle Sports has now appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanala.

The company had planned to change the use of a rear section of the ground floor of Southwell's shop to a a bookmakers office.

Also proposed were internal alterations, refurbishment works and minor alterations to the existing bookmakers office shopfronts and signage.

One of the oldest grocery stores in County Kildare, Southwell’s closed in May last year after several decades in business.

The premises, which was originally established in the 1849s, was owned by the Waters family.

The project planned by Boyle Sports had a construction value of nearly €200,000, according to construction industry database, Construction Information Services.

The floor area of the proposed new premises would be 189 square metres.