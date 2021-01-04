Man who died in fatal assault in Allenwood is named

Gardaí have issued a further appeal for information on a fatal assault that resulted in the death of an Offaly man on Sunday morning.

The victim of the assault has been named locally as Edenderry man Mark Loughlin. His body was discovered on a public road in Allenwood in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 3.

Gardai at Naas Garda Station continue to investigate all the circumstances of a fatal assault and associated incidents which occurred in the Allenwood area of Co. Kildare in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 3.

A State post mortem was completed by State Pathologist Dr Kathleen Han Suyin yesterday evening. Results of the post mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

Investigating Gardaí continue to make the following appeals for information:

- Information on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292 on the evening of Saturday 2nd January 2021 until 00:45 hours on Sunday 3rd January 2021

- Information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area

- Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood South

Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.