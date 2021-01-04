Several roads across Kildare are treacherous with black ice due to sub zero conditions

Icy conditions have been reported in a number of areas this morning and with road temperature below zero, care is advised on all routes, AA Roadwatch said.

There is black ice this morning on routes around Athy: on the N78, on the Carlow Rd (R417) and on the Castledermot Rd (R418). Avoid these routes if possible.

Icy conditions have also been reported on the regional road between Castledermot and Crookstown (R448).

Gardaí are advising road users to avoid the Rathangan/Kildare Rd (R401) where possible as a truck is currently stuck along the route following icy conditions.

Kildare Co Council tweeted: "While not all roads are treated for ice or frost, it’s important to be aware of black ice, in particular on private and local roads or roads leading onto main roads."

AA Roadwatch said: "Slow down and keep well back from other road users.

"Stick to main routes where possible as they are more likely to have been gritted."

The Council also issued general advice for those using the roads or footpaths during the current icy conditions.