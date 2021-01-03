Kildare CMWS stalwart Eamon Hennessy laid to rest

“He was a remarkable man,” Fr Adrian Carbery told the congregation at the funeral of Eamon Hennessy last Tuesday, December 22.

Due to Covid restrictions, a small crowd gathered at St Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare town to pay their respects to the CMWS stalwart, who had amassed 60 years of unbroken service with the organisation, and held the office of national president on several occasions.

The parish priest said Eamon always tried to do good throughout his life and was always visiting people in hospital and nursing homes. He said he had tremendous faith and visited Knock and Lourdes as a volunteer every year. He said his wife, Brigid's death was a huge blow to him several years back.

There was widespread shock when Eamon passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 19. Formerly of Tower View, Kildare town, and Monasterevin, he will be hugely missed by his loving son Karol, daughter Louise, grandchildren Christian and Libby, sister Colette (USA), extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Karol and Louise told those gathered at the church their dad was a true family man. They recalled how he was awarded the Benemerenti Medal for services to the church and his community. They spoke how he loved spending time in Wexford, had many pastimes, and loved spending time with his grandkids. Karol noted he was an active man, who was a stickler for punctuality. He loved going to the cinema.

A man who had a kind word for everyone, they said they were lucky to have a dad like him.