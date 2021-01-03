Social housing body Clúid in council talks about Kilcullen homes

A social housing body is in talks with Kildare County Council in a bid to secure social and affordable housing in Kilcullen.

Work is due to get underway on the second phase of Riverside Manor in 2021.

The residents association is worried it is not being informed of what is happening with the 95 home development and how many dwellings will be used for social and affordable housing.

However, it is understood talks are at a very early stage between Clúid and the council, and no decisions have been made. It is believed the number of houses involved has not yet been decided.

Clúid Housing is Ireland’s largest Approved Housing Body (AHB), providing housing and management services to almost 21,000 residents in over 8,000 affordable homes.

“Our team of over 240 highly qualified professional employees are committed to providing quality housing and services that enable people to create homes and thriving communities,” said a spokesperson.

Its latest development in Kildare, The Paddocks, Morristown, Newbridge, will provide 18 new homes for local people on Kildare County Council’s housing list.

“The new scheme will provide six two bedroom, 10 three bedroom and two three bedroom homes,” added the spokesperson.

“Clúid already has a strong presence in Kildare with over 300 homes throughout the county.”

The developer, who is building the homes at Riverside Manor, is not the orginal company which built the first phase.

The residents want their estate to be upgraded.

The residents said Cluid has agreed to meet the them, but only in the company of a council official.

Kildare County Council was asked to respond but no response was forthcoming prior to going to print.

Meanwhile, the Peter McVerry Trust opened a new extension to its family service in Athy last week increasing the service’s capacity from seven to nine families.

The opening took place on Tuesday, December 22. The trust also announced it was working on two new buy and renew homes in the county.