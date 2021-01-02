Gardaí find a second shebeen in as many days

Gardaí have a found a second shebeen in as many days.

They are investigating the operation of a suspected shebeen in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick following an incident that occurred yesterday (January 1).

At approximately 4pm, while conducting patrols in Rathkeale town, Gardaí were alerted to activity at the rear of a former licensed premises. While conducting further inquiries, a number of persons were seen fleeing the area, through a private dwelling, on foot.

Gardaí entered the premises and discovered a number of individuals socialising inside with large amounts of alcohol, playing cards with two open fires lit. The premises is not licensed to trade alcohol.

Gardaí took details of all persons present. Investigations have commenced into the use of the unlicensed premises for alcohol consumption and breach of Covid-19 Public Health Regulations. A file will be prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

Investigations are ongoing.

On December 31 they found fully a shebeen "with all the trappings of a traditional pub" in Kildare town. Some 15 people were present when the gardai arrived.