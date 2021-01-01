Appeal for information about man missing from Kildare/Dublin border area

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Seamus Concannon, 64, who is missing from his home in Lucan since the early hours of today (January 1).



He is described as being approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall, with short black/grey hair and blue eyes.

It is believed that he is wearing a dark green coat, jeans, runners, glasses and a flat cap.



Gardaí and Seamus’s family are concerned for his well being.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Lucan on 01-6667300 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.