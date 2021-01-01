Healthy Eating: Food habits for a more fulfilled diet in 2021

Christmas is a time when many of us loosen the belt and enjoy savoury food and drinks with friends and family. 2021 is then the time to shake things up in the kitchen and get back on track. Put our tips on your menu after Christmas to satisfy your palate.

Master the kitchen knife

From peeling potatoes to keeping tears at bay while chopping onions, mastering basic kitchen knife skills will open up a world of homemade recipes. Preparation is key to a delicious homemade dish, and becoming skilled in scoring and fine slicing will help broaden your palate.

Make a new dish every week

Tired of your repetitive meal plan? Kick your taste buds into action in the New Year by cooking at least one different dish every week. There are some fantastic, simple Irish recipes worth exploring such as colcannon, seafood chowder and shepherd’s pie with champ mash.

Plan and prep meals in advance

Planning and preparing meals in advance will help you to introduce variety and eat more nutritious foods. Use healthier cooking methods like grilling and steaming instead of frying or roasting with oil or fat.

Having a meal schedule can help you stay on track, as you will have favourite dishes to look forward to. It can also be a great way to save money and avoid eating convenience and processed foods.

Volumise your meals

Vegetables such as broccoli, spinach and lettuce are low in calories and have great health benefits. Loading your plate with these essentials will leave you feeling full and help to ward off sugar cravings after meals.

Start counting calories

A Healthy Ireland Survey found that six out of 10 people are overweight or obese. Counting calories is a great way to promote awareness and increase consumption of healthier food and drink choices, and will ensure that you stay within your calorie limit.

Eat more protein

Make sure to meet your daily protein requirements, as studies show it is the most filling macronutrient. Eating more protein helps develop strength and muscle mass, and can help reduce cravings and the desire for late-night snacking. Foods such as beans, meat, nuts, eggs, seafood and cheese are all great sources to boost your protein intake.