Kildare Property Watch: Historic equestrian Curragh home on market for €1.85m

Crotanstown House, one of the Curragh’s historic racing lodges, has been on the market for over a year with an asking price of €1.85 million.

The property is a substantial and gracious 19th century home, with accommodation in all extending to about 8,664 square feet. One of the Curragh's famous racing lodges, Crotanstown is a double-fronted, two storey Victorian house. Situated within mature private grounds, the south-facing setting enjoys magnificent views over the Curragh Plains.

The house is entered through pillared bespoke electric gates which open onto a private tree-lined driveway leading to a gravelled parking area to the front of the house.

An extensive programme of internal and external renovation has been carried out by the current owners, providing comfortable modern family day living and formal entertaining. The accommodation is laid out over two floors.

An internal hall opens into the reception hall with access to a sitting room off this. To the right, leads into the music room and drawing room and a handmade Hamptons conservatory, an addition to the house by the current owners which showcases stunning views over the gardens.

There is underfloor heating in the conservatory, the back reception room and dining room. The reception hall also provides access to the kitchen, dining room, garden room, study and snooker room.

The first floor comprises a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and six further bedrooms. A self-contained annex completes the accommodation of the main house, with kitchen/living room and one bedroom.

Period features

Notable internal period features of Crotanstown House include cornicing, ceiling roses, bay windows, sash and case windows, hardwood floors and decorative fireplaces.

Crotanstown Cottage

Adjoining the house is a cottage extending to about 1,345 square feet. The accommodation is laid out over two floors. The ground floor includes a hall, living room, dining room and kitchen. The first floor comprises a landing, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Gardens & Grounds

The extensive grounds are a particular feature of the property and surround the house, extending to about eight acres of mature grounds, wooded policies, lawns and about three acres of land suitable for grazing. The garden is well maintained with beds and borders, a pond, an orchard and a Tudor-style rose garden. There are numerous mature species of trees on the grounds which includes a tennis court and a former swimming pool.

Outbuildings & Equestrian Facilities

There is a double garage next to the main house and also a charming summer house situated in the garden.

There is a separate entrance for the cottage and the equestrian facilities. The equestrian facilities are a key feature and include 40 stables, sand arena, various stores, lunging area, horse walker, Dutch barn with lean-to, midden and hard standing. The equestrian facilities are presently let to trainer Michael O'Callaghan.

Viewing

Strictly by appointment by Savills Country Agency.

Email country@savills.ie or call 01 663 4350 for further information.