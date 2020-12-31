Naas mum-of-three complains of mould at emergency accommodation

Kildare County Council has responded to complaints about mould in an apartment which is offered as emergency accommodation.

A mother of three young children who contacted the Leader said that her family has been in emergency accommodation in the Riverview apartment complex on the Newbridge Road in Naas since July.

Condition of one apartment

She has complained to us about the condition of the apartment she has been allocated and has sent photographs appearing to show mould present around skirting boards as well as window and door frames.

There is also evidence of moisture and water pooled inside one window.

The Council insisted that its Housing Maintenance team has continued to work to resolve issues amid constraints of Covid-19.

Engagement

The local authority said officials also continue to engage with occupants of emergency accommodation to secure long-term accommodation.

A Council spokesperson said: “Kildare Co Council does not comment on individual cases.”

However the spokesperson added: “Our Homeless team engages with all individuals and families who are in temporary emergency accommodation to ensure that a long term solution to their housing needs are identified without undue delays.

“Our Housing Maintenance team has continued to work on repairs and maintenance to properties within the constraints of Covid operating procedures to ensure the safety of both staff and occupants of houses and apartments.”

Last June, 36 new homes in Craddockstown, Naas were allocated to families and individuals on the Council’s social housing list.

The homes were delivered under the Rebuilding Ireland: Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness, which sets out the Government’s aim to deliver homes, accelerate the provision of social housing, and address the needs of homeless people and families in emergency accommodation.