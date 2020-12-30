Young Kildare man missing since after Christmas: Gardaí and family are concerned

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Brian Coyle, 24 years, who is missing from his home in Kilcock since Sunday last.

He is described as being 5' 11", with a slim build.

Brian has light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Brian was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, grey and wine hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers.

He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

Gardaí and Brian's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Brian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.