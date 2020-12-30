PHOTO: Very rare cloud formation spotted over M50

An extremely rare weather phenomenon was spotted in the sky by a member of Met Eireann staff.

A Fallstreak hole was seen over the M50 near Santry, Co. Dublin.

The feature usually happens in cold weather when a section of a cloud freezes and falls away.

These ice crystals usually melt as fall into lower temperatures closer to the ground.

A Met Eireann spokesperson said: "A Fallstreak happens when the supercooled water droplets in the cloud freeze and form ice crystals that become too heavy and fall out of the cloud leaving a hole."

The meteorological feature is also known or a cloud hole or a sky punch.

They usually appear circular or oval in size in cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds.

Because of their rarity and unusual appearance, Fallstreaks holes have been mistaken for or attributed to UFO sightings.