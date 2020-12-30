HSE asks people not to change booking times at Covid-19 test centres

The HSE has asked people not to change bookings they are given for Covid-19 test centres, including at Punchestown Event Centre.

With record numbers of infections yesterday, test centres are expected to be very busy in coming days.

The number of cases are also expected to jump higher as more tests are carried out in the days following the Christmas/New Year break.

There is also a backlog of test results due to the seasonal holiday which will be inputted into the system.

The percentage of people testing positive for the virus has increased in recent days to close to 10%.

The highest daily case numbers were reported yesterday - 1,546 - and there were nine deaths.

There were 58 new cases in Co Kildare.

A HSE spokesperson said: "Our COVID-19 testing centres are currently very busy but we are working hard to get appointments to everyone.

"We ask you to take the test appointment booking you are sent and not change your booking. Thank you for your patience."

Yesterday's 1,546 confirmed cases of Covid-19 was the highest daily total nationwide since the pandemic started - and over 250 higher than the previous highest total of 1,296 earlier this week.

There are now a total of 88,439 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has been a total of 2,213 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

757 were men / 788 were women66% were under 45 years of age

The median age was 34 years old

There were 444 in Dublin, 203 in Cork, 111 in Louth, 87 in Limerick, 85 in Donegal and the remaining 616 cases are spread across all other counties.



A total of 411 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There were 47 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours up to yesterday evening.



