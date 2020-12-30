Maynooth tops county Kildare rent rise table

Whatever about rent “holidays” following , average monthly rents in Maynooth were the highest in county Kildare in the second quarter of 2020, according to recent figures from the Rental Tenancies Board, published in early December.

The rents are average for all bedroom sized properties and all property types and so reflect general trends.

The university town saw rents rise 10.5% to €1,559 between Q2 2019 and Q2 2020, with Naas second in place recording a 6.8% rise to €1,334.

They were followed closely by Celbridge, with a 6.7% rise to €1,333.

Leixlip saw a 6% rise to €1,396.

In Kildare town the average monthly rent was €1,234, up 6.6% while Castledermot saw a 7.8% rise to €956 and Monasterevin, a 6% rise to €982.

The median (or mid range rent) rose 4.47% to €1,194, an extra €43 per month.

Sallins rents rose 3.5% to €1,227 while there was a smaller rise in Clane of 2.2% to €1,193.

There was a very light rise of just over half of one per cent in Kill where the average rent in Q2 2020 was €1,340.

The lowest rent in the county was in Athy, €908, which was 4.5% ahead of a year earlier.

In purse cash terms, Maynooth again saw the largest rise with tenants in a house having to find an extra €148 per month.

This was followed by Naas (€86), Celbridge €84), Leixlip (€79), Kildare town (€77).

The median cash rise was €43 per month.