Council gritting roads tonight as temperatures plunge to -3

Roads are being gritted by Kildare Co Council this evening as temperatures will drop a few degrees below zero.

There is a Status Yellow Weather Warning for Snow and Ice after midnight until noon tomorrow.

Met Eireann said that clear spells will develop allowing frost to form early in the night.

Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees are being forecast.

Rain will move in from the west towards dawn, mainly affecting south Leinster and turning to sleet and snow in some areas.

At a recent municipal district meeting, Kildare Co Council was requested to include rural roads where schools are located in its list of routes salted by Council vehicles during icy weather.

The issue was raised by Cllr Noel Connolly at the December meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.

District Engineer Brenda Cuddy said that a map of the routes for the current winter is fixed but is updated annually when extra routes may be proposed.

The Council’s Winter Maintenance plan including a map of routes that are currently being gritted is available here on the Kildare County Council website.