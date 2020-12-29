Kildare Fire Service gets allocations in new funding plans announced by Minister

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, has today announced a new €61 million Fire Service Capital Programme.

A new fire station building will be constructed at a cost of €3.5m in Maynooth in 2022.

The town will also be allocated a new fire engine.

Baltinglass is also getting a new station building costing €1m in 2022 as a site has been allocated and a design has been completed.

Dunlavin will also see a new station built in 2022 at a cost of €1m.

The programme will see six new fire stations built, continued support for the construction of a further 12 new fire stations, 9 fire station refurbishments and 35 new fire engines allocated.

Communications and mobilisation systems will continue to be upgraded. Each county will see at least one new fire engine delivered, Cork will receive three while Dublin will receive four and will also see the construction of high rise and tunnel training facilities in Marino at the O’Brien Institute (cost approx €1.1 million) and accommodation works for Turn Table Ladders in two fire stations in Finglas and Rathfarnham (cost approx €1 million).

Outlining the details Minister O’Brien said, “My Department will provide just over €61 million euro in grant aid for newly built fire stations, refurbished stations, new fire engines, equipment and facilities between now and 2025.

“Following close consultation with local authorities my Department carried out a comprehensive analysis of their proposals for fire stations works. 27 fire stations across the country will either be built or refurbished over the lifetime of this plan.

“In order to maintain a reliable fleet in optimal condition, a total of €27.7 million has been allocated for fire appliances which will be delivered in two tranches. In the first tranche, 35 new appliances will be provided at an approximate cost of almost €16 million.

“Separately, in Dublin, where requirements are in some ways unique, the Department will as a matter of priority critically and comprehensively evaluate funding needs over the next few years. Dublin will receive funding for the construction of high rise and tunnel training facilities in Marino at the O’Brien Institute and accommodation works for Turn Table Ladders in two fire stations in Finglas and Rathfarnham as well as benefitting from the significant investment in communications, infrastructure and training.

“This is a clear demonstration of the Government’s support for our fire service and the work they do in protecting people, communities, property and local infrastructure from fire and other emergency situations.

“This year of all year’s we are all truly grateful for the work of those on the frontline and in our emergency services. I’d like to thank the staff and crew of all our fire services across the country for their work this year and every year,” he concluded.