Traffic on Kildare's M4 motorway still busy despite Covid-19

Recent car traffic on the M4 between Celbridge and Maynooth has only fallen by 3% compared to a year ago when there were no Covid-19 travel restrictions in place.

The data, which shows how busy this commuter corridor is, was taken from traffic counters between 7am and 10am on December 18 last.

The number of cars which travelled on this stretch of the M4 totalled 8,391.

Traffic on the N7 near Citywest fell by 6% to 14,915.

The equivalent figures for sections of the M50 and the M1 near Dublin Airport are 9% and 10% respectively.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said these numbers will fluctuate based on issues such as weather conditions and day of week, but give an indication of trends. patterns.