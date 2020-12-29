Kildare Gardaí continue to help members of community over festive period

Kildare Gardaí are continuing to play their part in checking on vulnerable members of the community who may feel isolated or require assistance during the festive period and the public health pandemic in general.

In an address on RTE's Crimecall programme this month, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris encouraged those who are struggling and need help to make contact with their local garda station.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic first emerged in March, gardaí have maintained a high visibility operation to reassure the public, to ensure health guidelines and regulations are being followed, and to provide support to communities across the country.

Garda Commissioner Harris has acknowledged the public effort in helping to save lives and has thanked them for their patience and understanding during Garda checkpoints and high visibility patrols.

He also encouraged those who are struggling and need help to make contact with their local station.

However he urged the public that despite a vaccine being on the horizon, we still need to be vigilant and particularly to avoid big gatherings over the Christmas.

Victims of Domestic Abuse were reassured by the Commissioner who highlighted the third phase of Operation Faoiseamh which is proactive in reaching out to support victims and has continued to focus on the enforcement of court orders and prosecution before the courts.

Victims or their family and friends were encouraged to make contact with gardaí.