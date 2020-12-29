Motorway driver stopped for having no lights on during snow later tests positive for cannabis

A motorist was stopped after having no headlights while travelling through a snowfall during the aftermath of Storm Bella.

The incident happened on the M50 on Sunday, December 27 last.

Over the weekend, Storm Bella swept in over Ireland bringing gales and heavy rain but also dragged along snow, sleet, hail and ice in its wake.

Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing Unit engaged with the driver who subsequently tested positive for cannabis.

The motorist was then arrested and will face drug-driving charges in court.

Gardaí urged road users to be careful over the Christmas period especially during bad weather conditions.

Snow and sleet may be on the way across Kildare and Leinster later today and overnight, according to Met Eireann.

Some showers may fall as sleet or snow over high ground today.

Frost will develop early tonight with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees.

Rain will move in from the west later in the night and may turn to sleet and snow in some areas.