LATEST: New drive-thru coffee outlet opens in Naas

A new drive-thru coffee outlet has opened in Naas.

The Froth Coffee kiosk is located in the Harbour Hotel car park beside Naas Fire Station.

Spokesperson Aoife Lawler said: "We offer five-star barista coffee seven days a week without having to get out of your car!"

The opening hours are 7am - 3pm Monday and Friday and from 9am - 3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Aoife added: "We are proud to employ local people in these difficult times!

"For every box of coffee we buy a tree is planted as part of our business model."