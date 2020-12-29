Kildare nursing home planning €1m extension with new rooms and drug store

A nursing home in Naas has submitted a planning application to Kildare County Council for an extension.

Craddock House Nursing Home on the Craddockstown Road is planning a first floor rear extension measuring 343 square metres by constructing on top of a single storey building.

The proposed project will comprise of four single bedrooms and two twin rooms, all with en suites.

Also in the designs is a new nurses' station, a drug store and a linen store.

A 9.5 square-metre two-storey emergency escape stairwell is included.

The estimated construction value of the project is just under €1m, according to construction industry database Construction Information Services.

Craddock House Nursing Home, which was established in 1999, can currently accommodate 89 residents over two floors.

Facilities at the site include a hairdressing salon and an oratory.