A Kildare poem for a Christmas like no other — The Covid Zoom Call

A special poem for a pandemic Christmas like no other, by Naas writer Helen O'Leary

Granny can you hear me? It’s me, I’m on the Zoom!

I’ve taken my Mam’s iPad and I’ve snuck up to my room.

I really want to tell you about some stuff in school today,

There’s things I want to show you; tons I have to say.

Yes, lovey, I can hear you, but my picture isn’t on.

Tell me what to press here. I’m doing something wrong!

Ah yes! Ah now I have you and aren’t you looking well?

Now talk to me about it. Tell me all you have to tell.

Oh Granny! It was great fun, we had PE in the hall,

And I shot in three baskets cos I’ve grown very tall.

And I’m in the Reds for reading; I’m flying through my book.

I know my six times tables. I don’t even have to look.

Ah lovey, you’re a flyer! You’re making me so proud!

I’ll be driving down to see you as soon as I’m allowed.

Now tell me about your sister, is she still so very small?

Does she smile for her big brother? Has she any words at all?

Granny I’ve a secret! Please don’t think I’m bad,

But when she breaks my Lego, she makes me really mad.

And sometimes she’s annoying when she whinges and she cries,

And tries to take my headphones when I’m playing with the boys.

Ah love she’s just a baby, but I’m sure it must be tough

When she’s crawling round your bedroom, grabbing all your stuff!

But she knows you really love her, as all big brothers do,

Just wait till she is bigger, then she can play with you.

Gran it’s nearly Christmas, we’re putting up our tree

And when it’s up I’ll Zoom you, so you’ll be able to see.

Granny when are you coming? I’ll let you have my bed

And I’ll go in the spare room and sleep with Mam instead.

Very soon I hope love; I miss you all so much,

I just can’t wait to hug you, can’t wait to feel your touch.

Can’t wait to hear you reading, can’t wait to see your tree,

Can’t wait to have a little chat, share secrets you and me!

Granny are you crying? You look a little sad.

No lovey, it’s the internet. The connection here is bad.

Gran I ‘ve got to go now — Mam’s calling me for tea.

Off you pop my lovey, give your sister a kiss from me.

And Granny don’t forget now, I’m giving you my bed.

No love I won’t forget that. I remember everything you said,

Bye Granny – have to go now. Please come very soon.

Bye love, ‘twas great to talk to you; and thank you for the Zoom!

— Author Helen O’Leary is a member of the Moat Writers in Naas. She won the 2017 and 2020 JuneFest Short Story competitions; and has also won the Michael Mullan Short Story and Flash Fiction competitions. She published her first book, The Heart Stone, in 201. it is available in Barker & Jones, Naas, and Woodbine Books, Kilcullen