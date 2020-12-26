Interiors with Louise: Some of my highlights from a year like no other

Usually at the end of every year I like to reflect on my professional highlights from that year and set myself some goals for the following year.

This year was not your typical year and presented several challenges due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19. However, there were still plenty of exciting achievements and I was blessed to work with some fabulous clients and win some amazing awards. Here are my top business highlights from 2020.

Winner of Best of Houzz Award in both Design and Service Award 2020

2020 started off on a high as I was delighted to win two “Best of Houzz” Awards for both Design and Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. Massive thanks to all my lovely clients who took the time to write such kind testimonials for me on my profile on the Houzz website.

Inés Cid, Managing Director for Houzz UK said, “This award is particularly meaningful as it reflects the sentiment of the millions of homeowners in the Houzz community who are hiring home professionals for their projects across Ireland and around the world.”

Winner of BUILD’S Design and Build Award

Aspire Design also won the BUILD’S 2020 Design and Build Award for ‘Leading Interior Design and Furnishings Specialist, 2020 – Ireland’.

“The Design & Build Awards aim to provide recognition, support, and endorsement to the most promising and high-performing companies within the architecture, construction, building, and interior design sectors. Each recipient is specially selected using a strictly merit-based process of research and analysis. This guarantees we recognise those who truly deserve it, and it allows for a level playing field for everyone – from independent tradespeople to multinational corporations”, says the spokesperson for the Design and Build Awards.

Interiors Columnist with Iconic Newspapers

After writing for the Kildare Post since October 2017, I was then asked to write my interiors column for the Leinster Leader in April 2020 which has given me a fantastic opportunity to share my passion for Interior Design with you. Since then my column has featured in many other provincial newspapers as part of the Iconic newspaper group.

These include the Kilkenny People, Leitrim Observer, Tipperary Star, Donegal Democrat, Derry News, Tipperary Nationalist, Dundalk Democrat, Longford Leader, Donegal Peoples Press and the Inish Times. I am looking forward to writing many more columns for 2021 and as always, I would love to hear your suggestions so please do get in touch.

Winner of BUILD’s Architecture Award

We were also excited to win a BUILD’s Architecture Award for ‘Best Interior Design & Décor Practice – the Republic of Ireland’. Despite a year defined by difficulty in all shapes and sizes, the architecture landscape has continued to tick along in the background.

Discussing the success of these deserving winners, Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper praised the programme’s winners: “The Architecture Awards highlight only those who have proven themselves as paragons in the sector. I am proud to recognise them and wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Interiors Contributor for Anthology Magazine

I love to write and am very blessed to write interior features consistently for national lifestyle magazine ‘Anthology’. From fashion, shopping and beauty, to travel, wellbeing and design, ANTHOLOGY offers readers a unique and sophisticated editorial mix. It really is a collection of beautiful experiences. I was also had some of my projects featured in ‘Irish Interiors’.

Winner of Prestige Award

Lastly, we were delighted to win a Prestige Award for ‘Interior Designer of the Year- Republic of Ireland’. The Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/ service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. We are looking for forward to the awards presentation.

As you can see, I have had a remarkable year and I am extremely grateful for every opportunity that has come my way. I am looking forward to another exciting year for 2021 and sharing lots of exciting Interior Design Tips with you in my interiors column.

Wishing you all a peaceful, healthy, happy and prosperous New Year. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in 2021 then please drop me a line.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.