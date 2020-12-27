Kildare Property Watch: Modern home in Kilcock for €335,000

A three-bedroom home at Millerstown, Kilcock, has been put on the market for €335,000.

Number 27 Mill Gate is an A-rated, three bedroom home which was built last year and extends to approximately 125 sq m (1,345.5 sq ft).

The property offers generous living accommodation with well-proportioned rooms throughout, including a large kitchen with integrated dining area, utility room, downstairs WC, large sitting room, three bedrooms (master ensuite) and main bathroom.

This property has been tenderly decorated with a sensitive but modern colour palette throughout. The vendors have ensured that this modern interior has been completed to the highest standard with high-end fixtures and fittings.

There are many special features such as high-end modern kitchen and high-quality flooring to list but a few. The property also has the benefit of PV panels which will contribute to reducing its carbon emissions.

This property is located close to Kilcock town centre and all local amenities including shops, excellent schools, bus stops and the M4 motorway and train station.

The guide price is €335,000, and the home is for sale by private treaty with Coonan Property.

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 01 6286128 or email edwardc@coonan.com.