UPDATED: Man missing from Kildare/Dublin border has been found

A man who was missing from the Kildare/Dublin border has been located and is safe and well.

An appeal was made earlier today for information about the whereabouts of Dean Trulock.

The 19 year old was missing from his home in Lucan since the early hours of this morning (Thursday December 24).

Dean left home at around 1am today.

Gardaí and his family were concerned for Dean's well being.

However no further action is required and the public and media have been thanked for their assistance.