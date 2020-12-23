Plans for 333 new Clane homes lodged with An Bord Pleanála

Plans for 333 new Clane homes have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

The development includes 121 houses and 212 apartments as well as a creche. Westar Investments Limited want to build the development at Capdoo and Abbeylands, west of River Liffey, east of the Brooklands Housing Estate and north of the Abbey Park and Alexandra Walk Housing Estates.

The application was lodged under the Strategic Housing Development process which was introduced by the government for proposals with over 100 dwellings in a bid to fast track house building in the country.

A decision is due by April 19 2021.