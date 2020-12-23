Supermarket staff member disturbs store raid near Naas

A staff member disturbed a robbery as it took place at the SuperValu store in Sallins.

It happened on December 20 between 7.35pm and 7.45pm.

A white van reversed towards the store door and three men fled from the store room with boxes of alcohol when confronted by a staff member.

One of the trio got into the driver’s seat and the van was driven from the scene.

The other two got into the back of the vehicle.

It’s understood a quantity of alcohol was stolen.