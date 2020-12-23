Man arrested over 2003 Limerick murder released without charge

A man who was being questioned about the gangland murder of Kieran Keane and the attempted murder of his nephew Owen Treacy almost 18 years ago has been released without charge.

Kieran Keane, 36, died after he was shot in the head in an execution-style killing near Drombanna on the outskirts of Limerick city on January 29, 2003.

Owen Treacy, who was 31 at the time, was stabbed 17 times and left for dead on a rural road.

The investigation is one of the largest ever launched in Limerick and yesterday gardai arrested a man in an Irish prison after they secured a warrant from a district court judge.

The suspect, whose aged in his early 40s, was detained a questioned at Roxboro Road garda station before being released without charge.

Five men are currently serving life sentences after they were convicted, in December 2003, of murdering Kieran Keane and the attempted murder of Owen Treacy.

A fill will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following this week's arrest.