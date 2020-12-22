Progress on plans to upgrade Tulfarris Hotel complex

Hospitality company, PREM Group, said it is well into the second phase of its renovation plans at the 4-star, Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort in Blessington, Wicklow, according to a statement from the group.

The group purchased the 90-bedroom hotel in 2016.

It said that by the end of 2019, it had already spent over €6 million on the property.

Initial works included the addition of a contemporary clubhouse, all the bunkers were refurbished, two new championship tee boxes were added to the 1st and 16th holes and all of the greens were reseeded.

In addition, 16 bedrooms were added to the hotel and all of the original bedrooms were upgraded. Meanwhile, a new lobby and new hotel bar were added while several grand reception rooms in the original Manor House were restored.

It said the second phase of the renovation project continued throughout 2020 bringing the total investment figure in the property to €7.4 million, including a bistro style eatery overlooking the 18th green.

The work on the restaurant was completed by interior designer, Julie Goggin, in March before PREM Group commenced the redesign and renovation of the ‘Russborough Suite’, the ballroom at the hotel. The ballroom renovation, which is now completed, was also overseen by Ms Goggin.

The company said the new ballroom can comfortably hold 250 guests for dinner on round tables or 320 people theatre style. The redevelopment of the ballroom is aimed at attracting clientele from the wedding and special occasion markets.

Darren Byrne, General Manager of Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, said they were delighted with all of the works that have taken place there to date.

Jim Murphy, CEO of PREM Group said although 2020 has been a challenging year for our industry it is committed to its plans to redevelop and add to the facilities at Tulfarris, which is located just 40 minutes from Dublin and is set against the backdrop of the Blessington Lakes and Wicklow Mountains.

The resort covers 220 acres and includes a luxury 4-star hotel, 18-hole championship golf course, clubhouse, conference centre, banqueting suites, a restaurant and bar and self-catering holiday homes.

