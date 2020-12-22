Rise in number of rented dwellings inspected by Kildare County Council says report

Kildare County Council inspected a total of 1,165 registered private rented dwellings in 2019, an increase of 170% from the number it inspected in 2018, the council noted in a comment on its performance.

But as with all other local authorities, its inspectors found a high level of non compliance with standard regulations.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) Local Authority Performance Indicator Report 2019 (available at www.noac.ie), which provides performance indicators for the local authority sector in Ireland, found that overall 93.07% of inspected dwellings were not up to standard.

Wicklow, which had 6,724 registered tenancies, was the best in the State. There, only 57.07% were found to be non compliant.

Nationally, 32,196 of the 324,188 registered tenancies were inspected and on average 93.07% did not comply. Kildare County Council found that 97.83% of them were non compliant and the NOAC report found that the non compliance rate was higher in around 14 other local authorities.

Nationally, a total of 9,326 became compliant during the year, including 56 in Kildare.

There were 12,699 registered tenancies in Kildare, the sixth highest number in the State and 1,165 of them were inspected in 2019.

Only around five local authorities did more inspections than Kildare County Council.



The NOAC report said that nationally the inspection rate of registered tenancies continues to be low at 9.93%, although this is an increase on the 7.39% recorded in 2018. In Kildare it was 9.17%.