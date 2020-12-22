15 new jobs at Newbridge Aldi store

With Aldi's new store due to open in Newbridge in March, 15 new jobs are in the pipeline with a total of 25 positions created in total.

“We are hugely excited to be opening our new Newbridge store in early 2021 and are now looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our winning team," said Donald Mackay, Aldi Regional Managing Director.

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the job ladder to more experienced team leaders seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to expanding our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”

Store Assistant opportunities are now available with a starting salary of €12.30 per hour rising to €14.10 per hour.

Aldi currently employs more than 4,500 people across its 145 Irish stores, with eight existing stores in Co. Kildare including Celbridge, Maynooth, Leixlip, Kildare Town, Clane, Naas Monread Road, Naas Jigginstown and Athy. Since 2014, the stores have donated over 55,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving local Kildare charities over €70,000.