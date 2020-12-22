Gardai appeal for information as young girl goes missing from Dundalk

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Samantha Conroy Ward who is missing from the Dundalk area since last Friday, December 18.

She is described as being 5'6" with blonde hair. Samantha has a stud piercing on her face. Samantha is known to frequent Co. Louth as well as the Donegal area.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Ardee on 041 685 3222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.