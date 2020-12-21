Kildare Gardaí checking drivers under influence of drink and drugs in coming days

Gardaí from Kildare operated a Checkpoint on Sunday targeting drug driving.

The Kildare Garda Division An Garda Síochána's Christmas and New Year's road safety campaign continues over the festive season with checkpoints throughout Kildare at all times of the day and night.

Meanwhile two arrests were made for dangerous driving and drug driving during a recent operation by Naas and Athy gardaí.

Seven motorists were detected exceeding speed limits in the operation targeting dangerous and anti-social driver behaviour in Co Kildare by Naas and Athy Roads Policing Units.

One car was seized for dangerous defects and for having no road tax.

Elsewhere, Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed check on the R445 near Monasterevin when detected an unaccompanied Learner with no insurance or L-Plates travelling at 81kph in a 50kph zone.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued and the car was seized. Court proceedings will also follow.